Sports

OLYMPICS

Biles returns, wins a bronze

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has returned to competition at the Tokyo Games and won a bronze medal in the balance beam, as China took the gold and silver.

Biles drilled a slightly altered routine to medal a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. She looked calm as she moved, turned and flipped across the beam. Biles said afterward that she was “just happy to be able to perform, regardless of the outcome,”

Biles changed her routine a bit while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She used a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — to score a 14.000, which was ultimately good enough for third in the eight-woman final.

In other Olympics action:

— The U.S. men’s basketball team advanced to the medal round with a 95-81 victory over Spain. Kevin Durant finished with 29 points. Jayson Tatum scored 13 and Jrue Holiday added 12 for the U.S., which will play Australia in the semifinals on Thursday. The American men have never failed to medal in all 18 of their previous Olympics appearances.

— Karsten Warholm of Norway smashed his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles. He finished in 45.94 to break the old mark by 76 one-hundredths of a second. Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also bettering the record that Warholm set just last month.

— Athing Mu won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish. Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration. The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.

— Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history. American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

— Allyson Felix won her first-round heat of the 400 meters as she began her Tokyo quest for a 10th Olympic medal. The 35-year-old Felix, who’s competing at her fifth Olympics, has six gold medals and three silvers on her resume. She’s tied with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey for the most women’s track medals in Olympic history.

— April Ross is the last medalist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket. The American 2016 bronze medalist and her partner Alix Klineman ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany and advanced to the semifinals. Latvia and Australia advanced after they both beat favored teams from Canada. The United States and Switzerland will meet in the first match on Thursday.

— Brazil and Spain each won to advance to men’s soccer final with victories. Brazil is the defending Olympic champion. Spain hasn’t won the tournament since 1992 and last reached the final in 2000.

— Six-time All-Star Jose Bautista had a game-ending single for his first Olympic hit and bat flip, and the Dominican Republic eliminated Israel with a 7-6 win. The Dominicans, who opened the game with a strange bunt double by Emilio Bonifacio, will play the United States on Wednesday, and the winner of that game will play for a gold medal game berth.

— Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault.

— The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice after rolling their right ankles during pool play.

— Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States won the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

— Goalkeeper Amanda Longan made her Olympic debut as the U.S. rolled to a 16-5 victory over Canada in the women’s water polo quarterfinals.

— Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. She’ll ride again Friday night as part of America’s four-rider entry in the jumping team event.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS-RUNNER

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games says that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is waiting to leave Japan to seek refuge in Europe. She said in an interview Tuesday that she hopes she can continue her career, but for now her safety is the priority.

After she criticized the management of her team on social media, she accused officials of hustling her to the airport and trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.

In the dramatic standoff, several countries offered her help. Poland granted her a humanitarian visa Monday. Belarus’ government has relentlessly stifled criticism.

NCAA-GENDER EQUITY

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four

UNDATED (AP) — A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards.

The report recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site. It also calls for financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs.

The review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP had been highly anticipated. The firm was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

UNDATED (AP) — The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 are discussing how the two conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.

Two people with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press about the talks between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12. The Big 12 is trying to rebound after learning Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

The Big 12 has to start looking at how to move forward without their flagship programs immediately. The Pac-12 has not indicated it is in a rush to add members.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros visit Dodgers for the first time since cheating scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros have been heckled at Yankee Stadium, Cleveland, Phoenix and many other parks, the result of their sign-stealing scheme. Now, they’re about to hear it from the fans who feel Houston cheated them out of the 2017 World Series championship.

For the first time since their swiping scandal was revealed, the Astros will play in front of a crowd at Dodger Stadium when they open a two-game set. Houston won Game 7 of that 2017 Series by beating the Dodgers in LA.

Among the other games on the schedule:

— Blake Snell is scheduled to start at Oakland for the San Diego Padres, who are third in the NL West but in control of the second wild-card spot. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner lasted only four innings — a recurring trend — in losing 10-4 to the A’s at home last week. It was the 11th time in 19 starts he failed to go at least five innings.

— Lefty Jon Lester makes his first start for St. Louis after being acquired last week in a trade with Washington. The 37-year-old Lester faces Atlanta left-hander Max Fried at Busch Stadium.

NFL-VIKINGS-GLADNEY

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney indicted for felony assault

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Gladney was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU. He started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He remains on the roster but has not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

Gladney is charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing. No court date has been scheduled. Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf calls the allegations “very disturbing.”

NFL-PANTHERS PRACTICE

Panthers’ Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

The team says Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team on the Wofford College campus.

Coach Matt Rhule calls the hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe “unacceptable.”

Practice stopped for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood. Ibe was trying to make the team as an undrafted free agent.

In other news from NFL camps:

— New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice. The team had no immediate word on his status. The fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte went down during team drills. Trainers and medical personnel immediately rushed to him. The second-year lineman didn’t appear to be moving before being huddled around. Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance waiting on the side of the field. Coach Robert Saleh immediately called off practice.

— Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is expected to miss five to 12 weeks after having surgery on his injured foot. Coach Frank Reich says it’s the same injury that will sideline new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Nelson has never missed a game in his three-year career. The Colts season-opener is about 5 1/2 weeks away — Sept. 12 against Seattle. Nelson joins a growing injury list that also includes two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting center Ryan Kelly.

— Deshaun Watson missed practice for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

— Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. may miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp. Coach Kevin Stefanski says Walker will not need surgery.

NBA-TIMBERWOLVES-CAVALIERS TRADE

Cavaliers acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers filled one of their biggest needs, acquiring veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland sent forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota for the 30-year-old Rubio, who has spent 10 years in the NBA.The teams agreed to the deal last week before the draft, but had to wait for league approval and because Rubio was in Japan at the Olympics. He scored 38 points in a quarterfinal loss to the U.S. on Tuesday.