Former UTEP national champ Emmanuel Korir wins Olympic gold in 800 meters race

TOKYO, Japan -- Former UTEP sprinter and college national champion Emmanuel Korir took home the gold medal in the 800 meters race Wednesday morning while representing Kenya in the Tokyo Olympics.

He led a Kenyan one-two finish in the race. Kenya has claimed this title at every Olympics since Beijing 2008.

Korir pushed his way past Australia’s Peter Bol on the last turn and surged home to win in 1 minute, 45.06 seconds. It was Kenya’s fourth straight victory in the 800 at the Olympics.

Korir's teammate Ferguson Rotich took silver with a late kick to overtake Poland’s Patryk Dobek, who held on for bronze ahead of Bol.

World-record holder David Rudisha won the last two Olympic gold medals in the 800 but he didn’t make Kenya’s team this year because of long-term injury problems. Clayton Murphy of the United States, the bronze medalist in 2016, finished last.

Korir has achieved greatness in the 800 meters before, having won the indoor (1:47.48) and outdoor (1:45.03) NCAA championships in the 800 meter run with UTEP in 2017.

