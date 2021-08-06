Sports

OLYMPICS

Kenya takes gold, silver; Seidel 3rd

TOKYO (AP) — Saturday’s Olympic action in Tokyo has begun with the women’s marathon, which gave Kenya a pair of medals and added another to the U.S. total.

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, finishing in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds.

Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel took home the bronze.

The race was transferred to Sapporo from Tokyo and moved up an hour to avoid the heat. There were 88 runners entered in the field and more than a dozen recorded a did not finish.

MLB-SCHEDULE

White blow 3-run lead, win anyway

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are off to a good start in their three-game set at Wrigley Field after entering the weekend in a 5-9 slump.

The White Sox blew a late 4-1 lead before Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer to lead an 8-6 win over the Cubs. Goodwin came through after Craig Kimbrel surrendered a three-run lead in the eighth.

Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

Cesar Hernandez drove in two runs for the AL Central leads.

MLB-NEWS

Laureano pinched for PED use

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ postseason chances have taken a hit due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

Major League Baseball has given A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano an 80-game suspension without pay after he tested positive for Nandrolone. Laureano has appeared in 88 games this season, batting .246 with 14 home runs, 39 RBIs and 43 runs scored.

Also in the majors:

— Pitcher Adrian Houser has become the latest Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus. However, Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) is eligible to come off the COVID-19 injured list and says he’s feeling fine.

— The Cubs have placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left index finger. Manager David Ross says the injury had been bothering Heyward for a while and was aggravated while taking batting practice this week. He is batting .198 with six homers and 22 RBIs.

NFL-NEWS

Bills’ Allen accepts 6-year extension

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have secured their future at quarterback, agreeing with Josh Allen on a six-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2028 season.

The agreement comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done before the start of the season or put talks off until next year.

Allen was under contract through the 2022 season. In May, the Bills picked up the player’s fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.

In other NFL news:

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been activated from the COVID-19 list. He missed the team’s first practice July 28, and coach John Harbaugh announced afterward that the star quarterback had tested positive for COVID-19. This is a crucial camp for Jackson after the Ravens tried to boost their passing game in the offseason.

— Dolphins coach Brian Flores says the team has no intention of trading Xavien Howard despite the All-Pro cornerback’s desire to play elsewhere. Howard is unhappy about his contract. Flores says talks with Howard and his agent to resolve the dispute are ongoing. Howard requested a trade via Instagram on July 27, the day Dolphins reported for training camp.

— Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib said he has received “nothing but love and support” from his teammates after he came out as gay earlier this summer. Nassib came out publicly on Instagram in June, saying he felt representation and visibility were important. He said that during the first couple of days “my body felt like Jell-O” but he has felt better each subsequent day.

— Even with a pandemic forcing empty stadiums in most franchise cities, NFL team values increased by 14% in the past year. According to Forbes, they are now worth an average of nearly $3.5 billion. The Dallas Cowboys have the highest value for the 15th straight year: $6.5 billion.

NBA-NEWS

Nets deal with Suns

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet (SHAM’-eht).

Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Clippers in November before averaging 9.3 points in 61 games. Carter spent three seasons with Phoenix and Memphis, averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Sharpe was the 32nd pick overall in the draft after playing one year at North Carolina.

In other NBA news:

— The Cavaliers have signed Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract, securing the 23-year-old center as one of their foundational players. Allen came over from Brooklyn in a midseason deal and was a restricted free agent before coming to terms with Cleveland earlier this week. He started 45 of huis 63 games last season, posting career highs with 12.8 points and 10 rebounds.

— The Hawks have re-signed backup point guard Lou Williams to a one-year, $5 million pact. Williams will return as Trae Young’s backup next season after averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists in 66 games.

— Free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica (NEH’-mahn-yah bee-uh-LIHT’-sah) signed a one-year, league-minimum contract with the Warriors. The veteran big man from Serbia is set to earn $2,089,448 given his six years of NBA experience.

NHL-NEWS

Islanders, Pelech agree to 8-year contract

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Islanders have begun to announce contracts for their restricted and unrestricted free agents.

The Isles have worked out an eight-year package with Adam Pelech (PEH’-lehk), who provided four goals and 16 points in 56 games last season. Newsday cites an NHL source who says the package does not include any signing bonus money and carries an average value of $5.75 million.

Pelech and Ryan Pulock (POO’-lahk) have forced New York’s top defensive pairing. Pelech turns 27 later this month and has compiled a +42 in 303 NHL games.

In other NHL news:

— The Oilers and defenseman Darnell Nurse have worked out an eight-year extension with an average annual salary of $9.2 million. Nurse ranked second among all NHL blueliners with 16 goals last season and finished with 36 points with a +27. He was second among Oilers defensemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots.

— Brandon Hagel is staying in Chicago after his solid rookie season, agreeing to a three-year contract that has an average annual value of $1.5 million. The former sixth-round pick from the 2016 draft contributed nine goals and 24 points in 52 games this past season.

PGA-ST. JUDE

English retains lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead through two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer (AN’-sur) to retain the top spot at 13-under 127, two ahead of his nearest opponents. Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round.

Sam Burns fired a 64 that puts him in a fourth-place tie with Ian Poulter and Scottie Scheffler.