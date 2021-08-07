Sports

OLYMPICS

Gold for US men and women in 4×400 relay, Felix gets 11th medal

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. women have won gold in the 4×400 relay, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic medal.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu finished in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory. Poland finished second and Jamaica was third.

Felix became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history on Friday when she won bronze in the 400. She now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Seven of her 11 medals are gold.

The U.S. men got their first track gold medal at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay. The team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It’s the fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4×400 since 1996. The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.

Americans also won gold Saturday in men’s basketball, women’s golf and women’s water polo.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and the Americans won their fourth straight basketball gold medal by defeating the team that beat them in their opening game, 87-82 over France. He joined Carmelo Anthony as the only men’s basketball players with three gold medals. Durant sealed it with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic. Jayson Tatum finished with 19 points, while Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each chipped in 11 for the U.S.

The U.S. wound up sweeping gold in golf as Nelly Korda’s gives the U.S. a gold medal in Olympic golf. She won the women’s title by one stroke, adding to a dream season in which she won her first major championship and rose to a No. 1 ranking. in the world. Xander Schauffele already won gold in men’s golf.

The U.S. wins its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo with a 14-5 victory over Spain. The Americans broke their own records for most goals and biggest margin in the final. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six women’s tournaments at the Games.

A Japanese team of All-Stars fulfilled a determined national mission to win the Olympic baseball gold medal for the first time, beating the United States 2-0.

Saturday’s Olympic action began with the women’s marathon, which gave Kenya a pair of medals and added another to the U.S. total. Peres Jepchirchir (PEH’-rehz jehp-CHEER’-cheer) led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, finishing in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei (BRIH’-jihd KAHZ’-gy) was second and American Molly Seidel took home the bronze. The race was transferred to Sapporo from Tokyo and moved up an hour to avoid the heat. There were 88 runners entered in the field and more than a dozen did not finish.

Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jumping team came up just short of Olympic gold, falling to Sweden in a jump off that still left the Americans with a record 10th medal in the event. It’s the first for the 29-year-old Springsteen, the daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Americans also medaled in wrestling. Kyle Snyder took silver in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram and American Sarah Hildebrand won a bronze medal in women’s freestyle 50-kilogram. And American Oshae Jones won bronze in women’s welterweight boxing.

Among other developments at the Tokyo Games:

— Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway surged ahead as he rounded the last curve and set an Olympic record to win the 1,500 meters in 3 minutes, 28.32 seconds. That beat the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats.

MLB-NEWS

Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top M’s 5-4

UNDATED (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 for their fifth straight win.

Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.

The Yankees have won the first three in a four-game series against Seattle in a matchup of teams in the playoff chase.

The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game trip and each loss has been decided by no more than two runs.

In other MLB action:

— Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field. The AL Central leaders improved to 9-9 since the All-Star break. Rodón and the White Sox bullpen combined for 17 strikeouts. David Bote got two of the five hits for the Cubs, who have dropped three straight and five of six.

— Marcus Semien hit a walk-off home run to begin the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Each team managed only two hits, and Semien got the biggest of all. He connected on the first pitch from Matt Barnes for his 26th home run of the season and the first game-ending homer of his career. The Red Sox have lost eight of nine and have scored five runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games. Before this game, they put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list. The Blue Jays improved to 8-1 since returning to Toronto July 30. Starters Nick Pivetta of Boston and Robbie Ray dominated.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees Chapman on IL

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have put closer Aroldis Chapman the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow. Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season.

He lost his closer’s job for a couple of weeks last month after struggling. Since regaining his spot, Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

NFL-HALL OF FAME

8 members of 2020 class recognized posthumously

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Eight members of the centennial class of 2020 are being recognized posthumously with video tributes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. All eight were enshrined in a special ceremony in April and now take their place with the rest of the 2020 class, which is being inducted a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those being honored posthumously are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young.

NFL-NEWS

Jackson back in practice

UNDATED (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at practice and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation.

Jackson was on the field Saturday, a day after the Ravens activated him from the COVID-19 list. He hadn’t practiced yet during training camp. Harbaugh said Jackson had several symptoms during his recent bout with the virus. He also tested positive last season and missed a game.

In other NFL news:

— Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu (pohl-uh-MAH’-loo) has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

— Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and that he has no intention of getting vaccinated. Shaheen says he has never tested positive for COVID-19. He went on the COVID-19 reserve list last Sunday and was activated Thursday. Shaheen is a fifth-year pro competing for a roster spot at the Dolphins’ deepest position.

— The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back Ito Smith. He played his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old has run for 689 yards and six touchdowns in his career while catching 55 passes for 314 yards.

— Two of the Denver Broncos’ best players got into a fight at training camp. Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles ended up on the ground after a team drill Saturday and had to be separated. Tempers remained high for several minutes after they were pulled apart as both men kept jawing at each other and had to be held back by coaches and teammates. Head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton had to play peacemaker in the aftermath of the fight. Eventually Bolles approached Chubb and shook his hand.

NBA-HORNETS-OUBRE

AP source: Hornets agree to terms with Kelly Oubre Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with free agent small forward Kelly Oubre (OO’-bray) Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The deal had been contingent upon the Hornets’ trade with New Orleans involving Devonte Graham going through.

The Hornets announced Saturday they acquired Wes Iwundu, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Pelicans and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for sending Graham to New Orleans as a part of a three-team trade earlier this week. In the deal, New Orleans also acquired Jonas Valuncianas, as well as the draft rights to Trey Murphy and Brandon Boston.

A six-year NBA veteran, Oubre has also had stops in Washington, Toronto and Phoenix.

HORSE RACING

Steve Asmussen breaks North American trainer victory record

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a horse trainer Saturday when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course. Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career.

The 55-year-old Asmussen took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.

Asmussen has trained three Horses of the Year — Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He’s won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby.