Sports

OLYMPICS

Sweet 16 as Tokyo Games draw to a close

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Games will wrap up within the next 24 hours, but there are plenty of medals up for grabs on Day 16.

The U.S. women’s basketball team puts its 54-game Olympic winning streak on the line against Japan as the Americans eye their seventh consecutive gold medal.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will take on Brazil as the Americans vie for their first ever gold medal in the event.

A pair of Americans will get either gold or silver in boxing within a few hours. Keyshawn Davis is fighting for the men’s lightweight title and Richard Torrez is competing for gold in the men’s super heavyweight division.

Other available medals are in the men’s marathon and rhythmic gymnastics.

MLB-NEWS

A’s win, put pressure on Astros

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have given themselves a chance to climb within 2 1/2 games of the AL West-leading Houston Astros.

Matt Olson matched a career high with four hits as the A’s dealt the Rangers their 13th consecutive road loss, 12-3. Olson and Matt Chapman delivered two-run doubles while Oakland erupted for seven runs in the third inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) added a three-run homer and four RBIs to support Cole Irvin, who worked seven innings and settled down following a two-run homer by Adolis Garcia three batters into the game.

The Astros are in Minnesota after losing to the Twins last night.

In other MLB action:

— The Yankees erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning of their third straight win over the Mariners, 5-4. Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) pulled the Yanks within 4-3 with a two-run homer in New York’s 10th win in 12 games. Kyle Higashioka (hih-gah-shee-OH’-kah) followed with an RBI double and scored on a daring base-running play while DJ LeMahieu forced a rundown between first and second.

— The Blue Jays took Game 1 of a twinbill by downing the Red Sox, 1-0 on Marcus Semien’s walk-off homer in the seventh inning. The Jays managed just two hits in improving to 8-1 in Toronto since returning to Canada last weekend. The Red Sox have lost eight of nine and have scored five runs or fewer in 14 consecutive games.

— Carlos Rodón (roh-DAHN’) pitched two-hit ball and struck out 11 over five-plus innings as the White Sox dumped the Cubs, 4-0. Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit solo homers for the White Sox, who also got a two-run double from Yoán Moncada (yoh-AHN’ mohn-KAH’-dah). Four relievers finished up the five-hit shutout.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees Chapman on IL

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season.

He lost his closer’s job for a couple of weeks last month after struggling. Since regaining his spot, Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

Also around the majors:

—Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop (skohp) has accepted a two-year, $15 million extension through the 2023 season. Schoop is hitting .289 a team-best 64 RBIs in his first season for Detroit. His 18 homers are tied with Eric Haase for the club lead.

— The Red Sox have put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list, although manager Alex Cora says his designated hitter hasn’t tested positive. Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games.

NFL-HALL OF FAME

Football Hall inducts Class of 2020

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is holding the first of consecutive induction ceremonies, honoring the Class of 2020 before the Class of 2021 takes the stage in Canton on Sunday.

Saturday’s honorees include wide receiver Harold Carmichael, safeties Cliff Harris, Donnie Shell and Steve Atwater, running back Edgerrin James, offensive tackle Jim Covert, head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher and commissioner Paul Talgliabue (TAG’-lee-ah-boo).

Those being honored posthumously are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young.

NFL-NEWS

Jackson back in practice

UNDATED (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back at practice after battling the coronavirus.

Head coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation.

Jackson was on the field Saturday, a day after the Ravens activated him from the COVID-19 list. He hadn’t practiced yet during training camp.

In other NFL news:

— Former Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu (pohl-uh-MAH’-loo) has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

— Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has acknowledged that linebacker T.J. Watt isn’t practicing because he has yet to sign a long-term contract. Watt has been on the field doing individual work, but he hasn’t practiced with his teammates during training camp workouts.

— Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says contact tracing landed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, and that he has no intention of getting vaccinated. Shaheen says he has never tested positive for COVID-19.

— Running back Ito Smith has signed with the Cardinals after three seasons with the Falcons. The 25-year-old has run for 689 yards and six touchdowns in his career while catching 55 passes for 314 yards.

NBA-HORNETS-OUBRE

AP source: Hornets agree to terms with Kelly Oubre Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with free agent small forward Kelly Oubre (OO’-bray) Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

A six-year NBA veteran, Oubre has also had stops in Washington, Toronto and Phoenix.

The deal had been contingent upon the Hornets’ trade with New Orleans involving Devonte Graham going through.

The Hornets announced they acquired Wes Iwundu, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Pelicans and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from the Memphis Grizzlies for Graham. In the deal, New Orleans also acquired Jonas Valuncianas, as well as the draft rights to Trey Murphy and Brandon Boston.

PGA-FEDEX ST. JUDE

TPC Southwind is an English course

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Harris English is threatening to complete a wire-to-wire win at the PGA’s FedEx St. Jude Open.

English carded his second straight 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind after opening the tournament with a 62. He’s in position for the fifth PGA Tour victory and third of the season.

English is 18 under for the tournament, two ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 and declined to comment to most of the media following the round. He was apparently upset with several stories written about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine after he missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test.

HORSE RACING

Steve Asmussen breaks North American trainer victory record

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a horse trainer Saturday when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course.

Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career.