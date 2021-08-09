Sports

MLB

Yanks’ Rizzo tests positive, Peralta vs Cubs

UNDATED (AP) — Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus. Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.

Star slugger Aaron Judge was among six Yankees to test positive last month. Rizzo is off to a fast start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.

Also in Major League Baseball:

— Brewers righty Freddy Peralta starts a series at Wrigley Field, trying to keep up his recent run of success for the NL Central leaders. Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA) has permitted more than two earned runs in just one of his last 14 starts. The All-Star is starting against the Cubs for the fifth time this season. He’s 2-0 so far in those games.

— Coming off a four-game sweep at home over Pittsburgh, Joey Votto and the Reds make a fast stop in Cleveland to make up a game rained out May 9. Luis Castillo starts for the Reds. He is 0-2 lifetime with a 4.80 ERA against the Indians. Cincinnati has won five in a row as it begins a road trip that also includes stops in Atlanta and Philadelphia. Sam Hentges (1-4) will start in what will amount to a bullpen game for Cleveland. The game is a makeup of a May 9 rainout.

FALCONS-MOVES

Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back D’Onta Foreman.

The move provides added depth behind new starter Mike Davis. Foreman is reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Foreman rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown catch while playing in five games for Tennessee last season when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Foreman was a third-round draft pick by Houston in 2017.

The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.

TOKYO-SUGA

Japan’s PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister has thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says although the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, “I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation.” The 17-day Games were played mostly without spectators.

Athletes stayed in an isolation bubble, quickly donned masks off their field of play and had to leave Japan soon after their competitions ended.

IndyCar-Rahal-Lundgaard

Formula 2 Championship driver Lundgaard making IndyCar debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will field a car for Formula 2 Championship driver Christian Lundgaard in Saturday’s IndyCar road course race in Indianapolis.

The Danish driver recently tested an Indy car for the first time with the team at Barber Motorsports Park. He’ll drive the No. 45 Honda for RLL. He has two Formula 2 podiums this season.