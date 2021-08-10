Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Scherzer faces Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer makes his second start for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they visit the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies in a potential playoff preview.

Bryce Harper, his former teammate with Washington, has four home runs in his last six games and has reached base in 17 straight for the Phillies, who try for their first nine-game winning streak in 10 years. Philadelphia took over the NL East lead last weekend with a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

Scherzer dazzled in his Dodgers debut after being acquired from the Nationals in a blockbuster deal before the July 30 trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs over seven innings in a win against Houston.

Aaron Nola pitches for the Phillies in a marquee mound matchup.

Among the other games on the major league schedule:

— Pete Alonso and the New York Mets look to get back on track following a day off as they return home to face a torn-down Washington team. The reeling Mets have lost four straight and nine of 11, dropping them from first to third place in the NL East, and totaled only 20 runs in their last nine defeats. Alonso is hitless in his past 21 at-bats.

— After losing their AL East lead during a 2-and-8 road trip, the struggling Red Sox return home to Fenway Park, where they are 33-and-22 this season. Boston still still holds a wild-card spot, but is four games behind first-place Tampa Bay heading into the opener of a pivotal three-game series against the Rays. The last time the teams met, the Rays won all three matchups at home from July 30 to Aug. 1 to move atop the division. Eduardo Rodriguez starts for the Red Sox against Luis Patino.

— The Toronto Blue Jays, who have won 10 of 12, are the home team in California for the first game of an unusual doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels. The opener is a makeup from an April 11 rainout at the Blue Jays’ temporary home field early this season in Dunedin, Florida. In the regularly scheduled nightcap, the Angels will be the home team at Angel Stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 35 home runs for Toronto, second in the majors to Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, with 37.

— At Wrigley Field, the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers play a day-night doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs after Monday night’s game was rained out. Freddy Peralta and Aaron Ashby are the scheduled starters for Milwaukee. The Cubs counter with Justin Steele and Alec Mills.

SOCCER-MESSI-PARIS

Messi arrives in Paris, his new soccer home

PARIS (AP) — Soccer star Lionel Messi has finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and arrived in the French capital to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.

Dozens of PSG fans gathered at Le Bourget Airport to welcome Messi, who was wearing a T-shirt that said — in French — “Here is Paris.”

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press the 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year contract with the option for a further season. Messi’s father and agent Jorge also confirmed his son was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.