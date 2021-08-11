Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Mets, Nationals resume interrupted game

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals will pick up where they left off last night, when the opener of their series at Citi Field resumes today. It’ll be the first game of a single-admission doubleheader.

The game was stopped by rain last night in the top of the second inning. Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— All-Star righthander Kevin Gausman is on the mound for the Giants, winners of three straight and five of their last six. He’ll try to win consecutive starts for the first time in more than two months for the Giants, who have the best record in baseball. They’ll again play the team with the worst record — the Arizona Diamondbacks.

— The Red Sox, who’ve now lost 10 of their last 12, try to bounce back against the Tampa Bay Rays, whose lead in the A-L East is up to five games. Nathan Eovaldi gets his first start for Boston since allowing a season-high seven runs over 4 2/3 innings Friday in a loss at Toronto. It was only the third time in 22 starts that Eovaldi failed to complete five innings.

— Two of the top candidates in the American League MVP race — Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — meet again in Anaheim, California. Both had a relatively quiet doubleheader on Tuesday. Ohtani was 1 for 7 with a walk and a run scored, while Guerrero went 1 for 8 with an RBI and five strikeouts. The Angels won 6-3 in the opener before the Blue Jays took the nightcap 4-0.

— Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts might be returning to the injured list after he was scratched from the lineup last night in Philadelphia with a sore right hip. Betts hasn’t played since Saturday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

— For the first time in major league history last night, no starting pitcher lasted more than six innings on a night when every team was in action. That’s according to STATS. Ten different pitchers had an outing of exactly six innings last night. There were a couple of long rain delays that caused starters to end their night early — among them Max Scherzer of the Dodgers and Aaron Nola of the Phillies.

NFL-PANTHERS-BYNES

Panthers add veteran help at linebacker, sign Josh Bynes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide some depth at linebacker with Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an injury.

The 31-year-old Bynes started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 99 tackles, one fumble recovery and a sack. He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals during his 10-year NFL career. He has played in 117 games during his career with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

SOCCER-MESSI

Messi says he’s in the ‘right place’ to win another trophy

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi says he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference in Paris, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. He’ll link up with not only Neymar — his former teammate at Barcelona — but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.