Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0.

Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb

Thielbar, Juan Minaya (mih-NY’-yuh) and Alex Colomé (KAHL’-oh-may) worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.

In other MLB action:

— Aledmys Díaz (ah-LEHD’-meez DEE’-ahz) had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Houston Astros to 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by 3 in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double that extended the lead to 5-1. Díaz has been playing well in the 13 games since missing about six weeks with a fractured hand and has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in that span.

— Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright needed just 88 pitches to record the 11th shutout of his 16-year career and first since 2016. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk. The Pirates lost their seventh straight game and dropped their ninth in a row.

— Luke Voit had a two-run single in the first inning and the New York Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals. Chad Green got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season. The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100. Brady Singer took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

— Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, and Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres 7-0.

— Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets overcame two three-run deficits to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before. The regularly scheduled game was then rained out, setting up a single-admission doubleheader Thursday at Citi Field.

MLB-NEWS-WHITE SOX-RODÓN

Sox place Rodón on injured list

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list today with a sore right hip. Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday.

He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

Betts was scheduled to fly back Wednesday night to Los Angeles.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodger after he took a foul tip to his mask. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch. Realmuto is batting .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games and played a key role in leading the Phillies into first place in the NL East.

— Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has hit his 499th career home run. He connected in the fifth inning at Baltimore against Matt Harvey. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game. The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 3.

— Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Wednesday night. Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola struck out 10 Mets in a row this year on June 25. All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts came on swinging third strikes.

— The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list after their frightening collision. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness. The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.

— The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Rodón is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Right-handed reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

— The Atlanta Braves have returned catcher Travis d’Arnaud from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. He missed 86 games with a left thumb sprain and was placed on the injured list May 2. Braves catchers have combined to hit .180 with a .537 OPS this season, both of which rank last in the major leagues. Atlanta catchers hit .299 with a .862 OPS last season, thanks largely to d’Arnaud.

— Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated there aren’t any plans to shut down star outfielder Mike Trout for the rest of the season. The three-time AL MVP has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. Wednesday marked the 75th game that Trout missed, which is his longest stint of missed games in his 11-year career. Trout’s progress stalled after he felt some discomfort after a couple days of running the bases a couple weeks ago.

— Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble. The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins.

— Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.

BAYLOR-NCAA

Probation, minor sanctions for Baylor

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA says its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal will result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles has avoided NCAA penalties. But the former coach was far from unscathed in an NCAA infractions report. The committee says he failed to report information or personally look further into allegations of potentially criminal conduct by his players. Briles was fired in May 2016.

Baylor is still embroiled in lawsuits over its mishandling of campus assault cases.

NFL-SEAHAWKS-SMITH

Bridgewater reunites with Vikings as Broncos visit

SEATTLE (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has returned to Minnesota this week for joint practices with the Vikings in advance of their preseason game nearly five-years after the knee injury that nearly ended his career.

Bridgewater is competing with Drew Lock to be the starter.

Bridgewater left Minnesota as a free agent after the 2017 season and has been with four other teams since then.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team has decided to release the embattled defensive end. Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans.

— The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide some depth at linebacker with Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an injury. The 31-year-old Bynes started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has played in 117 games during his career with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

— The Indianapolis Colts have signed coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions through the 2026 season. The new deals come just three days after they gave star linebacker Darius Leonard a new five-year deal worth nearly $200 million and two weeks after locking up right tackle Braden Smith with a contract extension.

— Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem. Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore’s attempt to boost its passing game. The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.

— The Florida Panthers signed newly acquired forward Sam Reinhart to a three-year, $19.5 million contract. The 25-year-old is a five-time 20-goal scorer in six full NHL seasons with Buffalo after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft. Reinhart scored a career high-matching and Sabres-leading 25 goals in just 54 games last season.

NBA-CLIPPERS-JACKSON

Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.

DeRozan scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time. The team says it has re-signed the free-agent point guard who averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season. Jackson shot a career-high 43% from 3-point range. He averaged 17.8 points in the playoffs while Kawhi Leonard missed the team’s final eight games with a partially torn ACL.

— The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Detroit. Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit.

HORSE RACING-DRUGS

Horse trainer pleads guilty in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A racehorse trainer has pleaded guilty in New York to charges related to a scheme to give horses performance enhancing drugs so they perform better. Jorge Navarro entered the plea Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Navarro was charged last year along with over two dozen others in a crackdown by federal authorities on what they described as a widespread international scheme to speed up horses with drugs.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss called Navarro a “reckless fraudster.” Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 17.