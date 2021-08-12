Sports

MLB

‘Field of Dreams’ game grows in Iowa cornfield

UNDATED (AP) — The diamond is built, and now they will come — José Abreu, Aaron Judge and all, to Iowa.

More than three decades after the movie “Field of Dreams” became a hit, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real big league ball.

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox in tiny Dyersville tonight, next to the actual site used in the 1989 movie. Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan starred in that movie — Giancarlo Stanton and Eloy Jiménez will be the stars this evening.

A crowd of about 8,000 is expected, a year after the pandemic postponed the original plans to play at the specially built field.

Also in Major League Baseball:

— Shohei Ohtani is set to start for the Angels against Toronto, marking the first time the two-way sensation will pitch to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. They’re the top two home run hitters in the majors this season. Ohtani has 38 homers and Guerrero has 35. Ohtani (6-1, 2.93 ERA) has excelled on the mound, striking out 106 in 86 innings with a 100 mph fastball. José Berríos (8-5, 3.23) starts for the Blue Jays — he’s 1-0 in two starts since being traded from Minnesota to Toronto, allowing just one run in 12 innings.

— Tigers star Miguel Cabrera needs one more homer to reach the 500 mark heading into a late afternoon game in Baltimore. The 38-year-old slugger hit his 499th career home run Wednesday night, connecting at Camden Yards. Detroit has one game left before returning home. Lefty John Means is set to start for the Orioles.

— The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost another pitcher, this time reliever John Curtiss to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Milwaukee got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.The Brewers also placed reliever Ángel Perdomo on the injured list with a lower back strain, but All-Star closer Josh Hader and others are returning to boost a bullpen that had been decimated the last couple of weeks by COVID-19.

— Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.43 ERA) starts for the Padres in the opener of a four-game series at Arizona, which will counter with Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89). It’s a rematch of a 6-2 Padres win on Saturday night in San Diego in which neither starter got a decision. Darvish struck out 12 and allowed just two runs and four hits in seven innings.

BAYLOR-NCAA DECISION

Baylor infractions decision comes amid scrutiny of NCAA role

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA infractions committee decided against punishing Baylor for its mishandling of sexual assault allegations against athletes for a simple reason: Its rules don’t allow it.

It was a jarring decision, even for members of the committee. The infractions committee says the question was whether athletes were given an “extra benefit” in the form of more lenient treatment than other students. The answer was no.

Legal experts say the decision is not surprising. They note the NCAA has been challenged in court at times over some of its infractions decisions.

BELARUS RUNNER

Belarus sprinter feels safe, looks to future in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter says she feels safe after finding refuge in Poland to avoid punishment at home for criticizing her team officials at the Tokyo Games.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya now hopes to focus on how to keep up her world-class sprinting career. In an interview with The Associated Press in Warsaw, she recalls the harrowing moments when she sought police help at the Tokyo airport and the sense of instant relief after being put under protection.

The 24-year-old runner says she has already asked Polish officials to help her resume training. Tsimanouskaya and her husband, who followed her to Poland on a humanitarian visa, are looking toward a future of freedom, not just for them but for all people in Belarus.