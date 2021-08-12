Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0.

Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb

Thielbar, Juan Minaya (mih-NY’-yuh) and Alex Colomé (KAHL’-oh-may) worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.

In other MLB action:

— Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-2. Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.

— Kevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2. Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco. The Giants won their fourth straight and are 73-41 overall, their second-best record through 114 games in the San Francisco era. The 1993 team that won 103 games overall was 76-38 through 114. Ketel Marte singled twice for Arizona, which is 2-14 against the Giants this season. The Diamondbacks have dropped nine of 11 and became the first team in the majors with 80 losses.

— Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 24 of them wins. Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 1-all in the sixth inning. He then doubled off Dennis Santana to begin the ninth, moved to third on Jake Fraley’s one-out single and scored on Torrens’ drive to the wall in right-center. The Rangers have lost seven of eight after snapping a 14-game road losing streak Tuesday night against the Mariners.

— Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer on the 13th pitch of an at-bat, connected later for another two-run drive and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on a second straight rainy night. The Phillies, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, fell into a tie for first place in the NL East with Atlanta’s win over Cincinnati. They could have more pressing concerns: All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning after he took two foul tips to his mask. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the inning.

— Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-3 comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night. Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six. The A’s lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston.

— Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Albies’ 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a wild celebration. He drove in placement runner Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson, whom Sims (4-2) walked. Kyle Farmer singled in the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning against Edgar Santana (3-0), and Joey Votto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Reds. Votto sent the game into extra innings by taking closer Will Smith deep in the ninth. He went 4 for 5 and reached safely five times.

— Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts (ZAN’-dur BOH’-gahrtz) and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 20-8. The Red Sox moved within four games of the AL East-leading Rays with their highest-scoring game since 2015. Tampa Bay had won five in a row overall and six straight against Boston. The Rays had not not allowed at least 20 runs since 2007. J.D. Martinez got four of Boston’s season-high 19 hits. The Red Sox began the first inning with three straight doubles by Kiké Hernández, Renfroe and Bogaerts.

— Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 consecutive batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0. Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes won his fifth straight decision. Omar Narváez homered and drove in four runs as NL Central leaders won their third in a row. The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

— Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2. Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Tigers finish their road trip Thursday at Baltimore. Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the eighth.

— Aledmys Díaz (ah-LEHD’-meez DEE’-ahz) had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Houston Astros to 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by 3 in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double that extended the lead to 5-1. Díaz has been playing well in the 13 games since missing about six weeks with a fractured hand and has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in that span.

— Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright needed just 88 pitches to record the 11th shutout of his 16-year career and first since 2016. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk. The Pirates lost their seventh straight game and dropped their ninth in a row.

— Luke Voit had a two-run single in the first inning and the New York Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals. Chad Green got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season. The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100. Brady Singer took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

— Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers. Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven brilliant innings and the Marlins avoided a winless road trip by beating the punchless Padres 7-0.

— Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets overcame two three-run deficits to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before. The regularly scheduled game was then rained out, setting up a single-admission doubleheader Thursday at Citi Field.

MLB-NEWS-WHITE SOX-RODÓN

Sox place Rodón on injured list

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list today with a sore right hip. Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday.

He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

Betts was scheduled to fly back Wednesday night to Los Angeles.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodger after he took a foul tip to his mask. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the first. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for Realmuto in the first and stayed in the game to catch. Realmuto is batting .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 92 games and played a key role in leading the Phillies into first place in the NL East.

— Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has hit his 499th career home run. He connected in the fifth inning at Baltimore against Matt Harvey. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game. The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 3.

— The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list after their frightening collision. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness. The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.

— The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Rodón is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Right-handed reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

— The Atlanta Braves have returned catcher Travis d’Arnaud from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. He missed 86 games with a left thumb sprain and was placed on the injured list May 2. Braves catchers have combined to hit .180 with a .537 OPS this season, both of which rank last in the major leagues. Atlanta catchers hit .299 with a .862 OPS last season, thanks largely to d’Arnaud.

— Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated there aren’t any plans to shut down star outfielder Mike Trout for the rest of the season. The three-time AL MVP has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. Wednesday marked the 75th game that Trout missed, which is his longest stint of missed games in his 11-year career. Trout’s progress stalled after he felt some discomfort after a couple days of running the bases a couple weeks ago.

— Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble. The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins.

— Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.

BAYLOR-NCAA

Probation, minor sanctions for Baylor

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA says its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal will result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles has avoided NCAA penalties. But the former coach was far from unscathed in an NCAA infractions report. The committee says he failed to report information or personally look further into allegations of potentially criminal conduct by his players. Briles was fired in May 2016.

Baylor is still embroiled in lawsuits over its mishandling of campus assault cases.

NFL-SEAHAWKS-SMITH

Bridgewater reunites with Vikings as Broncos visit

SEATTLE (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has returned to Minnesota this week for joint practices with the Vikings in advance of their preseason game nearly five-years after the knee injury that nearly ended his career.

Bridgewater is competing with Drew Lock to be the starter.

Bridgewater left Minnesota as a free agent after the 2017 season and has been with four other teams since then.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team has decided to release the embattled defensive end. Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans.

— The Carolina Panthers have signed Josh Bynes to provide some depth at linebacker with Denzel Perryman expected to miss some time battling an injury. The 31-year-old Bynes started all 16 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has played in 117 games during his career with 63 starts, making 477 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks.

— The Indianapolis Colts have signed coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions through the 2026 season. The new deals come just three days after they gave star linebacker Darius Leonard a new five-year deal worth nearly $200 million and two weeks after locking up right tackle Braden Smith with a contract extension.

— Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue leg problem. Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens this year, part of Baltimore’s attempt to boost its passing game. The Ravens play their first preseason game Saturday night against New Orleans.

— The Florida Panthers signed newly acquired forward Sam Reinhart to a three-year, $19.5 million contract. The 25-year-old is a five-time 20-goal scorer in six full NHL seasons with Buffalo after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft. Reinhart scored a career high-matching and Sabres-leading 25 goals in just 54 games last season.

NBA-CLIPPERS-JACKSON

Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.

DeRozan scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time. The team says it has re-signed the free-agent point guard who averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season. Jackson shot a career-high 43% from 3-point range. He averaged 17.8 points in the playoffs while Kawhi Leonard missed the team’s final eight games with a partially torn ACL.

— The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Detroit. Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit.

HORSE RACING-DRUGS

Horse trainer pleads guilty in racehorse-drugging scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A racehorse trainer has pleaded guilty in New York to charges related to a scheme to give horses performance enhancing drugs so they perform better. Jorge Navarro entered the plea Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Navarro was charged last year along with over two dozen others in a crackdown by federal authorities on what they described as a widespread international scheme to speed up horses with drugs.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss called Navarro a “reckless fraudster.” Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 17.