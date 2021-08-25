Skip to Content
El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi nets game-winning penalty kick at MLS All-Star Game

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (24) celebrates after scoring the winning goal for the MLS All-Stars in a penalty shoot out against the Liga MX All-Stars.
LOS ANGELES, California — New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi, an El Paso native, scored off the underside of the crossbar to seal the MLS team’s victory over a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game.

The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied 1-1.

Liga MX MVP Jonathan Rodríguez scored in the 20th minute of regular time, and Jesús Murillo evened it on a header off a cross from Los Angeles FC teammate Eduard Atuesta early in the second half.

Pepi finally scored on MLS’ fifth attempt to end an entertaining evening for the All-Star teams representing North America’s two biggest soccer leagues.

Associated Press

