Borderland Blitz: Week 1 schedule

Sports

Midland Christian vs. Americas - at the SAC - 4 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Eastlake - at the SAC - 7:30 p.m.

Del Valle at Coronado 7:00 p.m.

Parkland at Eastwood 7:00 p.m.

Horizon at Austin 7:00 p.m.

Ft. Stockton at Bowie 7:00 p.m.

Canutillo at Burges 7:00 p.m.

El Paso at Riverside 7:00 p.m.

Monahans at Clint 7:00 p.m.

Santa Teresa at Fabens 7:00 p.m.

San Elizario at Anthony 7:00 p.m.

Deming vs. Organ Mountain - Field of Dreams - 7:00 p.m.

Cathedral at Tornillo 7:00 p.m.

Gadsden at Chaparral 7:00 p.m.

Franklin at Rio Rancho

Ysleta at Clovis

Pebble Hills at Odessa Permian

Montwood at Midland High School

Jefferson at Alpine

Mountain View at Ruidoso

Las Cruces at Cibola

Van Horn at Ft. Hancock

Saturday, August 28

West Mesa vs. Centennial - Field of Dreams - 1:00 p.m.

Eldorado vs. Mayfield - Field of Dreams - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday night final scores:

Andress 42 Chapin 13

Hanks 27 Irvin 49

Socorro 6 Bel Air 21