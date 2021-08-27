Borderland Blitz: Week 1 schedule
Midland Christian vs. Americas - at the SAC - 4 p.m.
El Dorado vs. Eastlake - at the SAC - 7:30 p.m.
Del Valle at Coronado 7:00 p.m.
Parkland at Eastwood 7:00 p.m.
Horizon at Austin 7:00 p.m.
Ft. Stockton at Bowie 7:00 p.m.
Canutillo at Burges 7:00 p.m.
El Paso at Riverside 7:00 p.m.
Monahans at Clint 7:00 p.m.
Santa Teresa at Fabens 7:00 p.m.
San Elizario at Anthony 7:00 p.m.
Deming vs. Organ Mountain - Field of Dreams - 7:00 p.m.
Cathedral at Tornillo 7:00 p.m.
Gadsden at Chaparral 7:00 p.m.
Franklin at Rio Rancho
Ysleta at Clovis
Pebble Hills at Odessa Permian
Montwood at Midland High School
Jefferson at Alpine
Mountain View at Ruidoso
Las Cruces at Cibola
Van Horn at Ft. Hancock
Saturday, August 28
West Mesa vs. Centennial - Field of Dreams - 1:00 p.m.
Eldorado vs. Mayfield - Field of Dreams - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday night final scores:
Andress 42 Chapin 13
Hanks 27 Irvin 49
Socorro 6 Bel Air 21
