Borderland Blitz: Week 3 Schedule & Scores

EL PASO, Texas - The games for week 3 of the high school football season are listed below.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless indicated next to matchup.

Riverside at Ysleta

Americas at Del Valle

Franklin at Andress

Coronado at Carlsbad

Eastwood at Smithson Valley

Parkland vs. Eastlake 4 p.m. at the SAC

El Dorado vs. Pebble Hills

Goddard at Austin

Irvin at San Elizario

Bel Air at Jefferson

Hanks at Bowie

Clint at Gadsden

Cathedral at Fabens

Mountain View at Chaparral

Hatch Valley at Anthony

Horizon at Fort Stockton

Las Cruces at Cleveland

Santa Teresa at Alamogordo

Thursday night scores:

Socorro 46 El Paso 23

Burges 13 Montwood 29

Mayfield 23 Centennial 56

Saturday:

Highland vs. Organ Mountain (Field of Dreams) - 1pm