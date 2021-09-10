Borderland Blitz: Week 3 Schedule & Scores
EL PASO, Texas - The games for week 3 of the high school football season are listed below.
All games start at 7 p.m. unless indicated next to matchup.
Riverside at Ysleta
Americas at Del Valle
Franklin at Andress
Coronado at Carlsbad
Eastwood at Smithson Valley
Parkland vs. Eastlake 4 p.m. at the SAC
El Dorado vs. Pebble Hills
Goddard at Austin
Irvin at San Elizario
Bel Air at Jefferson
Hanks at Bowie
Clint at Gadsden
Cathedral at Fabens
Mountain View at Chaparral
Hatch Valley at Anthony
Horizon at Fort Stockton
Las Cruces at Cleveland
Santa Teresa at Alamogordo
Thursday night scores:
Socorro 46 El Paso 23
Burges 13 Montwood 29
Mayfield 23 Centennial 56
Saturday:
Highland vs. Organ Mountain (Field of Dreams) - 1pm
