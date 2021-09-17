Borderland Blitz: Week 4 schedule & scores

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The schedule for week four of the high school football season is attached below.

All games on Friday kickoff at 7 p.m. MT

Del Valle at Canutillo

Las Cruces vs. Mayfield

Horizon at Riverside

Ysleta at Jefferson

Irvin vs. Chapin (Austin High School)

Bel Air at San Elizario

Clint vs. El Dorado (SISD Student Activities Complex)

Fabens at Pecos

Mountain View at Hatch Valley

Bowie at Parkland

Burges at Hanks

Anthony vs. Cathedral

Tornillo at Iraan

Thursday Final Scores:

Valencia 22 Santa Teresa 42

Alamogordo 13 Gadsden 47

Saturday Schedule:

Centennial at Atrisco Heritage 1:00 p.m.

Rio Rancho vs. Organ Mountain (Field of Dreams) - 1:00 p.m.