today at 9:17 PM
Published 9:12 PM

Aaron Jones has 4 TDs in Packers win as ESPN shows photo of his dad cheering him in UTEP gear

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - It's Aaron Jones' world, we're just living in it.

The El Paso native and star running back scored four touchdowns Monday night in a rout at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers rebounded from a week one loss to defeat the Detroit Lions 35-17.

ESPN, during the game broadcast, showed a photo of Aaron Jones’ now-deceased father in the stands cheering his son on in the gear of his Alma mater UTEP.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

