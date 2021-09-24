Borderland Blitz – Week 5 schedule & scores
Montwood at Franklin
Socorro at Coronado
Eastlake vs. Americas
El Dorado at Ysleta
Del Valle at Parkland
Lubbock Cooper at Hanks
Andress at Bowie
Irvin at El Paso
Horizon at Bel Air
Mountain View at Canutillo
Riverside at Monahans
Lamesa at Fabens
Clint at Big Spring
San Elizario vs. Cathedral
Ruidoso at Santa Teresa
Mayfield at Roswell
Hot Springs at Gadsden
Silver City at Chaparral
Thursday night scores:
Eastwood 28 Pebble Hills 29
Burges 28 Jefferson 22
Austin 13 Chapin 43
Anthony 2 McCamey 34
Tornillo 0 Seagraves 56
