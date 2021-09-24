Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz – Week 5 schedule & scores

Montwood at Franklin

Socorro at Coronado

Eastlake vs. Americas

El Dorado at Ysleta

Del Valle at Parkland

Lubbock Cooper at Hanks

Andress at Bowie

Irvin at El Paso

Horizon at Bel Air

Mountain View at Canutillo

Riverside at Monahans

Lamesa at Fabens

Clint at Big Spring

San Elizario vs. Cathedral

Ruidoso at Santa Teresa

Mayfield at Roswell

Hot Springs at Gadsden

Silver City at Chaparral

Thursday night scores:

Eastwood 28 Pebble Hills 29

Burges 28 Jefferson 22

Austin 13 Chapin 43

Anthony 2 McCamey 34

Tornillo 0 Seagraves 56

Borderland Blitz / High School Sports
