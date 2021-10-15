Borderland Blitz week 8 schedule & scores
FRIDAY SCHEDULE:
Andress at Burges
Austin at Irvin
Bowie at El Paso
Eastwood vs. Eastlake
Franklin vs. Socorro
Pebblie Hills at Coronado
Horizon at Parkland
Canutillo at Ysleta
Fabens at Riverside
Mountain View at Clint
Cathedral at TMI Episcopal
Anthony at Crane
Alpine at Tornillo
Deming at Santa Teresa
Mayfield at Chaparral
THURSDAY SCORES:
Montwood 20 Americas 28
Las Cruces 41 Centennial 42
SATURDAY SCHEDULE:
Hobbs vs. Organ Mountain at Field of Dreams - 1:00 p.m.
Comments