UTEP-NMSU women’s Battle of I-10 game postponed due to Covid outbreak

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's women's 'Battle of I-10' basketball game between UTEP and New Mexico State has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement Monday evening, UTEP athletic officials said there were "multiple positive Covid-19 cases... in the Miner program." In addition, contract tracing efforts also sidelined a number of other players who were exposed to infected teammates.

The game was scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pan American Center at NMSU.

Officials said the game would be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.

Assuming enough of the impacted players are cleared to play, the women Miners would return to action on Dec. 4 against Utah State at the Don Haskins Center.