El Paso Locomotive FC set to introduce new head coach

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC will announce its new head coach and technical director for the upcoming 2022 season Thursday at 2 p.m.

This comes weeks after Mark Lowry announced his resignation to lead Indy Eleven in the USL Championship soccer league.

Lowry was the first coach in franchise history and made the playoffs in all three of his seasons.

During his tenure, Lowry accumulated a record of 42 wins, 19 losses, and 29 draws.

Thursday's announcement will include MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford and Locomotive General Manager Andrew Forrest.

KVIA.com will provide live streaming coverage of the announcement here at 2 p.m.