UTEP star wide receiver Jacob Cowing to enter transfer portal, forgo playing for Miners next year

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP's star wide receiver Jacob Cowing announced Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal. It's a blow to the Miners' football program as he was expected to return next year following this season's bowl appearance.

"Dear Miner Nation, I just want to start off by saying I appreciate the love and support from all the fans," Cowing said in a message posted on social media.

"I want to say thank you to Coach (Dana) Dimel and the coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me hard everyday. With that I’m entering the portal for my last two years," he concluded.

Cowing is considered to be one of the most productive wide receivers in college football this season with 1,367 receiving yards, which ranks him 7th nationally, and eight touchdowns.