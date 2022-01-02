Lance throws 2 TD passes to lead 49ers past Texans 23-7

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes in the second half of his second career start, and the San Francisco 49ers closed in on a playoff berth with a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans. Lance got the nod for the 49ers for the first time since Week 5 with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a thumb injury. The rookie overcame an interception in the first half to lead San Francisco to the win. The Niners can clinch the playoffs with one loss by New Orleans or a win next week against the Rams. The Texans failed in their attempt at their first three-game winning streak since 2018.