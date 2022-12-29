‘Spiderman’ who scaled Chelsea Tower to teach kids the fundamentals and safety of climbing

EL PASO, Texas -- The man who scaled Chelsea Tower without authorization on Halloween will not face legal repercussions for the act: instead, he will be providing free rock-climbing lessons to children living within the public housing authority that owns Chelsea Tower.

Yancy Quiñonez, also known as Yancy Adan, was seen in a video posted on the Youtube page 'Yancy Nancy Fancy' last month climbing the tower dressed in a Spiderman suit.

Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) owns the property Quiñonez scaled, which houses hundreds of seniors and people with disabilities.

HOME came to a community service agreement with Quiñonez not to pursue any legal action against him as long as he provides free climbing lessons to children living in HOME properties. As an expert climber, Quiñonez will help children learn the fundamentals and safety of rock climbing.

“After meeting Mr. Quiñonez and his attorney, we felt we could make this incident into a positive experience,” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME. “We do not condone this type of behavior as it is very dangerous and illegal. The video went viral in the El Paso community, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to show kids the dangers of doing a stunt like this and give them an opportunity to learn about and enjoy rock climbing.”

HOME partnered with Sessions Climbing and Fitness to provide the space and equipment Quiñonez needs for the lessons. The event will take place there on Thursday.