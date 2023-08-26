GAME UPDATE: UMASS vs. NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Aggies find themselves in a battle against the UMASS Minutemen.

At the half, NMSU and UMASS are tied, 10-10.

It was a rough start for NMSU during their first posession of the game.

NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia would get picked off by UMASS' defense after the ball was tipped by a Minutemen defensive player.

UMASS would quickly capitalize on the turnover by marching down the field and getting the first touchdown of the game courtesy of a 10 yard touchdown run by running back Anthony Simpson.

UMASS would go up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

NMSU's offense continued to struggle until midway into the 2nd quarter when they took out Pavia and put in backup quarterback, Texas A&M transfer Eli Stowers.

While Stowers didn't throw in either of his two drives in the 2Q, he helped move the ball both times.

NMSU running back Monte Watkins scrambled in for an 80 yard touchdown run.

Aggies would pull even with the Minutemen, 7-7.

On UMASS' next possession, the Minutemen would cap it off with a field goal to retake the lead 10-3.

The Aggies would work it down field and kick a field goal of their own on their next possession to once again tie the game at 10.