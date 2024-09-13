Skip to Content
Borderland Blitz: Week 3 Schedule & Scores

ClintRiverside7pm at Riverside
AmericasPebble Hills7:30pm at SAC 2
MontwoodEl Dorado6:30pm at SAC 1
Eastlake Liberty Hillat Midland
SocorroBel Air7pm at Bel Air
EastwoodOdessaat Odessa HS
FranklinLubbock Montereyat Lubbock Monterey HS
CoronadoEagle Passat Eagle Pass HS
JeffersonAndress7pm at Andress
Canutillo Burges7pm at Burges
Chapin Horizon7pm at Horizon
El PasoDel Valle7pm at Del Valle
AustinMountain View7pm at Mountain View
FabenBowie7pm at Bowie
YsletaSan Elizario7pm at San Elizario
ParklandHobbsat Hobbs HS
CathedralAnthony7pm at Anthony
ChaparralNM Military Instituteat NMMI
Rio RanchoCentennial7pm at Field of Dreams
Santa TeresaGoddardat Goddard HS
Mayfield 20Gadsden 28Final (Thursday)
Rio Rancho Cleveland 35Las Cruces 25Final (Thursday)
