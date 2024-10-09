Jax State pummels NMSU, 54-13; Aggies lose 5th straight

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama - The New Mexico State Aggies lost their 5th game in the row after a 54-13 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks Wednesday night.

The Aggies were simply outplayed in every facet of the game.

Things looked promising in the opening minutes when NMSU kicker, Abraham Montano connected on 53-yard field goal.

Aggies would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but that would be the only time NMSU would have the lead in the entire game.

The Gamecocks had a 33-6 lead at the half.

NMSU wouldn't find the end zone until 5 minutes into the 4th quarter, but by then the game was already out of reach with JAX State up 54-13.

NMSU running back Monte Watkins suffered a severe injury in the second quarter that required paramedics to take him to the hospital in a ambulance.

During the television broadcast, the ESPN commentators reported that Watkins had feeling in all of his extremities.

NMSU quarterback Santino Marruci was also injured in the game.

Parker Awad got the start at QB for the Aggies in the second half.

NMSU's overall record drops to 1-5 on the season, 0-3 in C-USA.

The Aggies will have a quick turnaround as their next game will be Tuesday, October 15 against Louisiana Tech at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on a 53-yard field goal 3-0 NMSU

Jax State running back Tre Stewart runs for 10 yards for a touchdown 7-3 Jax State

Second Quarter

Seth McGowan runs for -1 yard for a Jax State safety 9-3 Jax State

Tyler Huff pass to Tre Stewart for 32-yard touchdown 16-3 Jax State

NMSU kicker Abraham Montano connects on 41-yard field goal 16-6 Jax State

Jax State kickers G. Rippa connects on a 45-yard field goal 19-6 Jax State

T. Stewart run for 48-yards for a touchdown 26-6 Jax State

T. Huff run for 2-yard for a touchdown 33-6 Jax State

Third Quarter

A. Paul run for 28-yards for a touchdown 40-6 Jax State

T. Huff pass to B. Rechsteiner for 5-yards for a touchdown 47-6 Jax State

Fourth Quarter

L. Smothers runs for 72-yards for a touchdown 54-6 Jax State

NMSU quarterback Parker Awad pass to P. Johnson III for 21-yards for a touchdown 54-13 Jax State