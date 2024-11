EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The UTEP Miners enter halftime with a 14-7 lead over Kennesaw State in its final home game of the season.

Scoring Summary:

In the 1Q with 7:00 on the clock, Skyler Locklear secures a 33-yard TD pass to Kenny Odom, 0-7 UTEP.

Right after, UTEP’s Buzz Flabiano kicks for 62 yards, Qua Ashley snags a 97-yard return, tie game 7-7.

In the second quarter, Locklear with the connect to Marcus Vinson for an 11-yard TD pass, 14-7 UTEP.