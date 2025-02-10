Skip to Content
Girls high school basketball playoffs tipoff Monday; scores & highlights

Published 11:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The girls high school basketball playoffs tipped-off Monday.

A few El Paso schools punched their ticket to the area round.

The bi-district round of the playoffs continue Tuesday.

Scores from Monday are below:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Franklin 56 Midland Legacy 55

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Montwood 19 Frenship 46

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Canutillo 35 Americas 58

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Bel Air 49 Burges 50

Andress 16 Hanks 49

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Austin 25 Riverside 70

Adrian Ochoa

