Girls high school basketball playoffs tipoff Monday; scores & highlights
EL PASO, Texas - The girls high school basketball playoffs tipped-off Monday.
A few El Paso schools punched their ticket to the area round.
The bi-district round of the playoffs continue Tuesday.
Scores from Monday are below:
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1
Franklin 56 Midland Legacy 55
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2
Montwood 19 Frenship 46
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1
Canutillo 35 Americas 58
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2
Bel Air 49 Burges 50
Andress 16 Hanks 49
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1
Austin 25 Riverside 70