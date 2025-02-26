Franklin’s Daren Walker reassigned from coaching duties

EL PASO, Texas - The Franklin Cougars will be without their longtime head football coach next season.

Wednesday, the El Paso Independent School District confirmed Daren Walker has been reassigned from coaching duties.

Walker has been the head coach of the Franklin Cougars football team since 2007.

He is 160-90 in his 23 years as a head football coach in El Paso at both Chapin and Franklin.

In a statement, EPISD said, “We can confirm that Coach Daren Walker of Franklin High School has been reassigned from coaching duties. As this is a personnel issue, we cannot comment further.”