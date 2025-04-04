El Paso Locomotive FC Return Home for Clash with Lexington SC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coming off back-to-back road victories, El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park to face off against Lexington SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. MT in a USL Championship clash.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS LEXINGTON SC – SATURDAY, APRIL 5, 2025 @ 7 P.M. MT – SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK – EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: KVIA.com, KVIA ABC 7 News App, El Paso-Las Cruces CW, ESPN+

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

KEY STORYLINES

Another fast start for El Paso Locomotive FC propelled the club to a 3-0 victory over Ventura County FC in the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, Ca. Daniel Carter and Tony Alfaro found themselves in the right place off corner kicks in the first half to put Locomotive in front early. Andy Cabrera then scored his second goal of the season late in the second half to seal the deal.

Locomotive has won its first two matches in the U.S. Open Cup this season, the first such wins in franchise history. They now advance to the Third Round where they will face New Mexico United on April 16 at 7:30 MT at UNM Track & Field and Soccer Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Eric Calvillo made his 100th appearance for El Paso Locomotive FC last weekend against Hartford Athletic. Since joining the club in 2022, he has scored 12 goals and seven assists while leading the team in matches played and chances created the past two seasons. He will be honored after the match on Saturday.

Wahab Ackwei earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4 after scoring the game-winning goal last Saturday. After returning to the starting lineup, Ackwei posted a team-high nine clearances while also chipping in three tackles. He also completed 40 of 47 passes while recording perfect passing accuracy in the final third.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Beto Avila: Avila has fit in nicely with El Paso’s attack in his first games with the club. With three goals and an assist, he figures to be a key component for Locomotive moving forward based on his combination play with Amando Moreno.

M Frank Daroma: Since making his debut in the season opener, Daroma has embraced his role as a facilitator in the midfield. He has created numerous chances for his co-stars up top while also tracking back and using his pace to pester opponents defensively.

D Bryan Romero: After scoring two goals in his first career start for Los Locos against Harpos FC, Romero has impressed since transitioning into the starting lineup. On loan from FC Juárez, he has contributed key tackles and clearances in both of his USL Championship starts so far in the middle of the back three for El Paso.

OPPONENT INFO: Lexington SC

This will be the first matchup between these two clubs. Lexington SC is in their first season in the USL Championship after many seasons in USL League One.

After a season-opening win over Hartford Athletic, Lexington enter this match having won just one of its last five matches. Marcus Epps has been a steady presence up top for the visitors while Logan Ketterer is a tough blockade in front of goal. Lucas Stauffer also makes his return to Southwest University Park.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

Locomotive have scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, the most in the USL Championship this season. They have also scored two goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half with only Louisville City (3) having scored more.

Last Saturday, Hartford Athletic attempted two shots against El Paso, the lowest total for any team in a single match in the USL Championship this season. Arturo Ortiz attempted 73 passes in this game, the highest total for a Locomotive player in league play this year.