UTEP men’s basketball 2025-26 CUSA schedule

EL PASO, Texas - The 2025-26 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP men’s basketball team was revealed by head coach Joe Golding on Friday.

The Miners will play a school-record tying 20 league contests (also happened 2022-23), facing nine teams twice and Kennesaw State and Sam Houston once.

Delaware and Missouri State joined the conference for the ’25-26 season. FIU, Jax State, Kennesaw State LA Tech, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, NM State, Sam Houston, UTEP and WKU remain as members to complete the now 12-team league.

For the sixth time in the past eight years, the Miners will christen the campaign on the road.

In fact, the first three are in hostile territory. UTEP locks up at LA Tech (Dec. 29) in the CUSA lidlifter.

The Orange and Blue will wrap up the opening week away from home by competing at Missouri State (Jan. 2) and at FIU (Jan. 4).

Other league road matchups include at Delaware (Jan. 15), at Liberty (Jan. 17), at Sam Houston (Feb. 4), at Jax State (Feb. 11), at NM State (Feb. 21), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 26) and at WKU (Feb. 28).

UTEP’s first opportunity for a CUSA tilt inside the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center comes against Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8).

Also venturing to the Sun City are WKU (Jan. 10), FIU (Jan. 22), Missouri State (Jan. 24), LA Tech (Jan. 28), Delaware (Jan. 31), NM State (Feb. 7), Liberty (Feb. 14), Kennesaw State (March 5) and Jax State (March 7).

Both Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 will be big days for Miner basketball fans, with the men’s and women’s basketball teams each lacing it up at home on those dates.

Furthermore, both the men’s and women’s squads will compete at NM State on the same date (Feb. 21).

Golding has rebuilt the roster in preparation for the 2025-26 season, with nine newcomers set to suit up for the Orange and Blue.

Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) are coming to El Paso from the junior-college ranks, though Hayes did spend his freshman season at Kent State. C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Kaseem Watson (Delaware State), Tyreese Watson (ULM) and Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State) are DI transfers while Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) will be a true freshman.

Back in the fold are veterans Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones and KJ Thomas. Jordan Hernandez, who redshirted last year, is ready to go as well.

Season tickets are now on sale and may be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus), Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!

For complete coverage of UTEP men’s basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPMBB (Twitter), @utepmbb (Instagram) and on Facebook @UTEPMensBasketball or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at www.UTEPMiners.com

2025-26 UTEP Men’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Dec. 29 Monday at LA Tech Ruston, La Jan. 2 Friday at Missouri State Springfield, Mo. Jan. 4 Sunday at FIU Miami, Fla. Jan. 8 Thursday Middle Tennessee Don Haskins Center Jan. 10 Saturday WKU Don Haskins Center Jan. 15 Thursday at Delaware Newark, Del. Jan. 17 Saturday at Liberty Lynchburg, Va. Jan. 22 Thursday FIU Don Haskins Center Jan. 24 Saturday Missouri State Don Haskins Center Jan. 28 Wednesday LA Tech Don Haskins Center Jan. 31 Saturday Delaware Don Haskins Center Feb. 4 Wednesday at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas Feb. 7 Saturday NM State Don Haskins Center Feb. 11 Wednesday at Jax State Jacksonville, Ala. Feb. 14 Saturday Liberty Don Haskins Center Feb. 21 Saturday at NM State Las Cruces, N.M. Feb. 26 Thursday at Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. Feb. 28 Saturday at WKU Bowling Green, Ky. March 5 Thursday Kennesaw State Don Haskins Center March 7 Saturday Jax State Don Haskins Center

Home Games in Bold