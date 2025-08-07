UTEP soccer’s Ashlyn Neireiter named to Preseason All-CUSA Team

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP soccer standout Ashlyn Neireiter has been voted to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team, it was announced by the league office Thursday.

The junior was tabbed as one of four defenders on the 11-player squad, making her the first Miner to be so distinguished since forward Vic Bohdan was selected in 2018.

“This a well-deserved honor for Ashlyn, and it is a testament to the work she puts in. Ashlyn is a player who has constantly been asked to do more and has exceeded expectations,” UTEP head coach Gibbs Keeton said. “Ashlyn has been on a great development path that not only enhanced her own performance but really redefined our team's defensive identity. We look forward to a great CUSA season with Ashlyn leading us."

Neireiter was the only Miner to start every match last season.

She helped UTEP allow the second-fewest goals (18) in program history while topping the squad in minutes played (1518), which was nearly 400 more minutes earned than the next individual on the squad.

She was a central part of the defense that finished among both the conference and national leaders for goals against average (1.06-third/97th).

The Beaumont, Texas, native also was sixth in the league in recoveries (13.72 per game) and ninth in both aerial duels (5.15) and interceptions (6.75). Neireiter added two goals.

Voted as one of two captains for the 2025 squad, Neireiter and the rest of the squad will tune up for the campaign by playing at New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. MT Thursday.

They will then turn their attention to the season opener against Abilene Christian at University Field at 7 p.m. MT on Aug. 14, one of four home matches in the month.

"We are happy to kick off our 2025 campaign with a great exhibition game against a top opponent,” Keeton said. “The objective is to compete and gather as much information as we can to best prepare us for our game against ACU."

Season tickets remain on sale and may be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus), Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CUSA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Ivy Garner, Liberty

CUSA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Lauren Littleton, Liberty

Preseason All-Conference Team

GK: Valery Restrepo, FIU

D: Sallie Garner, Liberty

D: Lauren Littleton, Liberty

D: Jena Johannes, NM State

D: Ashlyn Neireiter, UTEP

MF: EliseGraf, Liberty

MF: Gabby Miranda, Liberty

MF: Jasmine Marquez, Sam Houston

F: Halle Engle, Liberty

F: Ivy Garner, Liberty

F: Avery Paulson, Liberty