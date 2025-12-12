Fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

The married father of three was fired and arrested on Wednesday.

By Emily Shapiro and Bill Hutchinson

December 12, 2025, 11:13 AM

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been arrested for home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering in a domestic relationship, according to the criminal complaint.

Moore, 39, and the victim had an "intimate relationship for a number of years," according to the prosecution.

Moore, who has been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday, appeared in court virtually on Friday, dressed in white jail clothing.

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appeared virtually in court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office

Police in Pittsfield Township, just outside of Ann Arbor, said Wednesday afternoon they received a call from a woman who said a man was attacking her and had been stalking her for months.

The prosecution said in court that after the victim broke up with Moore on Monday, Moore allegedly kept contacting her with calls and texts, and she did not respond.

The prosecution alleged Moore went to her apartment on Wednesday, grabbed scissors and butter knives from the kitchen and began to threaten his life. The prosecution described it as "threatening, intimidating, terrifying statements and behaviors."

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore walks off the field following an NCAA football game, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich.Al Goldis/AP

The home invasion charge is a felony and the other charges are misdemeanors.

Moore’s defense said in court that Moore has no criminal history and poses no threat to the public or to the complainant.

Moore was ordered to have a GPS monitor before he’s released on a $25,000 bond.

The judge instructed Moore not to contact the alleged victim, to use alcohol or any other substances, or to possess a weapon.

He's set to return to court on Jan. 22.

The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the married father of three was fired with cause, saying in a statement that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus community calling for anyone with information about "Coach Moore’s behavior" to come forward.

"There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan," he said.

Moore, who was in his second season taking over for Jim Harbaugh, was 18-8 as head coach for the Wolverines, including a 9-3 record this season. Michigan is set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl, which will now be helmed by interim head coach Biff Poggi.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Alex Fine contributed to this report.