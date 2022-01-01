Billy Turner, trainer of Triple Crown winner, dies at 81

REDDICK, Fla. (AP) — The Triple Crown-winning trainer of Seattle Slew has died. Billy Turner died at his home in Florida, where he had been in hospice care after battling prostate cancer for two years, according to his wife, Pat. Turner trained Seattle Slew to an undefeated season in 1977, highlighted by a sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. The colt was named Horse of the Year. Turner was inducted into racing’s Hall of Fame in 1981. He was based at New York’s Belmont Park for much of his career, which began in the 1960s. Billy Turner was 81.