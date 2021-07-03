Emma Raducanu: 18-year-old Briton’s remarkable run at Wimbledon gathers pace

CNN - Sports

By John Sinnott, CNN

Briton Emma Raducanu is enjoying quite the start to her professional tennis career as the 18-year-old reached Wimbledon’s fourth round on Saturday.

A wild card entry to the tournament, Raducanu is yet to drop a set on her grand slam debut as she saw off Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court.

The youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon in the Open era, Raducanu paid tribute to the backing of fans she received during her match against Cirstea.

“I’m just so so grateful for all the support that I had today,” Raducanu, who was born in Canada, told the Wimbledon website. “I really appreciate it. This is by far the biggest court I’ve played on.

“I think that I coped quite well. I was 3-1 down in the first set but I just tried to hold my nerve. You really got me through — in the second set, and the first set, the whole match really.”

“I’m all good”

World No. 338 Raducanu’s extended run at Wimbledon must also be surprising her parents.

“It’s funny because when I was packing to come into the bubble my parents said ‘Aren’t you packing too many sets of match kit?’ said Raducanu.

“I think I’m going to have to do some laundry tonight but I think they have a laundry service at the hotel so I’m all good.”

Despite only making her Tour debut in Nottingham in June, Raducanu has already earned herself nearly $40,000 in career prize money.

She’s not just cleaning up financially at Wimbledon.

“Just watched the end of Emma Raducanu’s match,” tweeted former US star James Blake after Raducanu beat Markéta Vondroušová on Thursday in the second round.

“Tremendous performance for a [wild card] at 18 years old but, possibly more impressive, I saw her clean up her own trash at the end of the match. Don’t see that often. Great habit. Don’t change,” Blake observed of Raducanu, who will now face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday.

