Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday

CNN - Sports

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

All 11 gold medals have been awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of who clinched gold:

Archery

Mixed Team: Republic of Korea

Cycling

Men’s Road Race: Richard Carapaz, Ecuador

Fencing

Women’s Epee Individual: Yiwen Sun, China

Men’s Sabre Individual: Aron Szilagyi, Hungary

Judo

Women’s -48kg: Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo

Men’s -60kg: Naohisa Takato, Japan

Shooting

Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Javad Foroughi, Iran

Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Qian Yang, China

Taekwondo

Women’s -49kg: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand

Men’s -58kg: Vito Dell’aquila, Italy

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg: Zhihui Hou, China

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the event title for Women’s 10m Air Rifle. It has been fixed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.