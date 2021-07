Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

CNN - Sports

Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-one gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold:

Archery

Men’s Team: Republic of Korea

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Canoe Slalom

Men’s Canoe: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia

Cycling Mountain Bike

Men’s Cross-country: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain

Diving

Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform: Great Britain

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Individual: Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC

Men’s Foil Individual: Cheung Ka Long, Hong Kong, China

Judo

Women’s -57kg: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo

Men’s -73kg: Shohei Ono, Japan

Shooting

Women’s Skeet: Amber English, United States

Men’s Skeet: Vincent Hancock, United States

Skateboarding

Women’s Street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan

Swimming

Women’s 100m Butterfly: Margaret MacNeil, Canada

Men’s 100m Breaststroke: Adam Peaty, Great Britain

Women’s 400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Men’s 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: United States

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles: Jun Mizutani/Mima Ito, Japan

Taekwondo

Women’s -67kg: Matea Jelic, Croatia

Men’s -80kg: Maksim Khramtcov, ROC

Triathlon

Men’s Individual: Krisitan Blummenfelt, Norway

Weightlifting

Women’s 55kg: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines

