Simone Biles withdraws from women’s team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

CNN - Sports

By George Ramsay, CNN

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastic team event, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed to CNN.

She withdrew from the women’s team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer.

She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA’s second apparatus.

Instead, Jordan Chiles is warming up.

Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.