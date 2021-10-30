UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira — how to watch two blockbuster titles fights

By Ben Morse, CNN

UFC 267 is looking to be must-see viewing for fight fans.

The event, taking place on Saturday, will see two huge title fights take place in the Octagon on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which are sure to have huge consequences.

In the main event, current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz will put his title on the line as he faces off against Glover Teixeira.

The 42-year-old Teixeira, who holds the UFC all-time records for most submissions and finishes in the light heavyweight division, was expected to face Błachowicz on September 25 at UFC 266 but the bout was postponed and moved to Saturday.

Błachowicz will be making his second defense of his title, having beaten Israel Adesanya in March by unanimous decision, while it is Teixeira’s second shot at a UFC title.

Both fighters had no issues achieving their weights for the weigh-in and the stage is set for a blockbuster bout between the two best fighters in the division.

In the fight before the main event, a highly-anticipated rematch between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion Petr Yan was expected after their dramatic fight earlier this year, when Sterling won the title via disqualification.

However, the American withdrew citing a lingering neck issue, so Cory Sandhagen has stepped in to face the Russian in what will determine the interim bantamweight champion.

Yan’s loss to Sterling last time out was only the second of his career, and he will be out to return to winning ways when he takes to the ring against Sandhagen.

Sandhagen has never fought for a UFC title belt, although the 29-year-old is No. 3 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

The UFC has been hosting events in Abu Dhabi as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that have resulted from it.

In June last year, UFC President Dana White chose Yas Island to ensure a safe environment, where the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) sealed off the nearly 10-square-mile (25 km) island, which included an arena, hotel, training facilities and dining establishments.

The main card is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the blockbuster event on Saturday

