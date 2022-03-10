MLB reaches labor deal agreement with players union and Opening Day is set for April 7



By Jacob Lev and David Close, CNN

The Major League Baseball season will begin April 7 after the league and the players union on Thursday reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Owners are scheduled to vote on the deal at 6 p.m. ET, the source said, and spring training camps should open Sunday, ending a nearly 100-day lockout.

The deal was agreed to by the union’s executive board, which comprises 30 player representatives and eight executive subcommittee members.

The prior collective bargaining agreement — which determines players’ terms and conditions of employment — expired in December and owners of the league’s 30 franchises then locked out players.

That kept players off team property and no teams or players were allowed to sign new contracts or conduct trades.

At issue were disagreements over how to distribute an estimated $11 billion in annual revenue. Owners have said they have been battered by shrinking attendance, and players — particularly those who are not among the stars of the league — have seen salaries decline in recent years.

Players were ecstatic about reaching a deal. Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland tweeted: “Currently unlocking every door/device/car in my house just to celebrate. Baseball is back.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett celebrated the impending end of the lockout, writing on Twitter: “Let’s play ball. Finally”.

The MLB schedule comprises 162 games with the season originally scheduled to begin March 31. But with previous negotiations unable to reach a deal, Opening Day was twice moved back — to April 7 and to April 14 — with four series of games canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

