Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors NBA game suspended due to fire in arena

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Saturday night’s NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors was suspended following a fire at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, fire officials said.

The game was paused with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter due to a fire in an overhead speaker, the Raptors and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said in a statement.

“Under the direction of Toronto Fire Services, and out of an abundance of caution, fans were evacuated from the building while the incident was managed,” the statement said.

There were no reported injuries, according to Toronto Police Operations.

The game resumed about 40 minutes later without fans in the stands.

The Raptors won the matchup 131-91.

“MLSE and the Toronto Raptors thank Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Police Services for their assistance and thank all fans for their patience and orderly evacuation,” the statement from the team said.

Repairs at the arena are expected to be completed in time for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs to take on the Florida Panthers Sunday as scheduled, officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.