Stewart Cink hits hole-in-one at the Masters and celebrates with son, who’s also his caddie

Does it get much better than hitting a hole-in-one and celebrating with a family member?

Well, Stewart Cink is living the dream.

The 48-year-old, after a tough opening round and a half at the Masters, added some energy to his round with one shot.

At the par-three 16th hole, the 2009 Open champion hit his looping shot to the right of the tee onto the green.

And because of the green’s slope, his ball began its gradual journey toward the hole.

With every passing inch, as the ball approached the hole, the crowd’s excitement built, until it sparked pandemonium when it eventually rolled in.

The first person to run to celebrate with Cink was his son Reagan, who also happens to be his caddie.

The pair embraced in a touching scene as the crowd went wild around them.

The Masters official Twitter account tweeted: “A good day to have your son on the bag.”

The hole-in-one means that Cink now has an ace in four different decades as a professional player, beginning in the 1990s.

According to PGA Tour statistics, it was his sixth career hole-in-one. And with his sixth, Cink is tied for eighth-most holes-in-one on the PGA Tour since it began tracking hole-by-hole data in 1983.

It left Cink six over for the tournament, a couple of shots off the projected cut line.

