Commonwealth Games cycling velodrome cleared after spectacular crash into crowd

The Commonwealth Games morning cycling session was canceled Sunday and spectators were asked to leave the velodrome after a serious crash during the second heat of the men’s scratch race.

Team England’s Matt Walls and Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock were involved in the crash along with several other riders.

Walls was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark, the 24-year-old receiving treatment for more than 40 minutes before leaving in an ambulance.

“Following a crash in the cycling men’s scratch race, Matt Walls has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks,” Team England said on Twitter.

Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking at a corner of the track.

Walls was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking, but he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

