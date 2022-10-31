World Series Game 3 postponed because of rain in Philadelphia

By Sports Staff, CNN

Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, which had been scheduled for Monday night, has been postponed because of rain in Philadelphia. The game has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Because of Monday’s postponement, the rest of the World Series has been pushed back by a day. Games 3, 4 and 5 are now scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia. Friday will now be an off day, and Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

The best-of-seven series is level at a game apiece after the Astros bounced back to win 5-2 to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday. Houston started early in Game 2, scoring three runs in the first inning against Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. Wheeler lasted five innings, giving up five runs with four of them earned.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman then blasted a two-run home run to center field in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Game 1 of the series saw the Phillies pull off a come-from-behind 6-5 win Friday after being down 5-0. The Phillies won with a home run by J.T. Realmuto in the top of the 10th inning, hushing a raucous home crowd at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Houston then failed to score with runners on second and third to end the game.

The Astros, in their fourth World Series in six years, won 106 games in the regular season. In addition to the American League Championship Series sweep against the Yankees, the Astros also swept the Mariners in the American League Divisional Series.

The Phillies are vying for their third World Series title, with the franchise’s last coming back in 2008.

