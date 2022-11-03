Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets each to donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations; NBA star takes ‘responsibility’ for negative impact of tweets

By Ben Morse, CNN

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they will both donate $500,000 towards anti-hate organizations after the point guard tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic last week.

In a joint statement between Irving, Nets and the Anti-Defamation League — a “nonprofit organization devoted to fighting antisemitism and all types of hate that undermine justice and fair treatment for every individual” — the 30-year-old said he took “responsibility” for the “negative impact” his post had towards the Jewish community.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

“I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Irving was condemned last week by, among others, Nets owner Joe Tsai and the NBA for tweeting a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

The movie is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name, which has been blasted as being antisemitic by civil rights groups.

Earlier this week, NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said he thought the league “dropped the ball” on Irving and that he believed Irving should have been suspended.

On Tuesday, when asked why Irving had not been disciplined for his actions, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters: “I think we are having these discussions behind the scenes.

“I honestly don’t want to really get into those right now. … Really just trying to weigh out exactly what the best course of action is here.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he is “disappointed” with Irving after the guard did not offer an apology nor denounce the “harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.” Silver will meet with Irving in the next week, the commissioner said in a statement Thursday.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.”

Irving was not made available to the media on Monday or Tuesday following Nets games on those days.

The joint statement said the donations were made to “eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

“This is an effort to develop educational programming that is inclusive and will comprehensively combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry,” the statement read.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the Anti-Defamation League CEO, said: “At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels, we know the best way to fight the oldest hatred is to both confront it head-on and also to change hearts and minds.

“With this partnership, ADL will work with the Nets and Kyrie to open dialogue and increase understanding.

“At the same time, we will maintain our vigilance and call out the use of anti-Jewish stereotypes and tropes — whatever, whoever, or wherever the source — as we work toward a world without hate.”

Kanye West, who has been criticized following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, showed his support for Irving, tweeting a picture of the guard on Thursday.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has previously said Jewish people have too much control over the business world.

He threatened in a Twitter post to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He also ranted in an Instagram post about Ari Emanuel, CEO of the talent agency Endeavor, referencing “business” people when he clearly meant Jews.

Last Friday, he told paparazzi that his mental health issues had been misdiagnosed by a Jewish doctor, made reference to Jewish ownership of media and compared Planned Parenthood to the Holocaust.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.