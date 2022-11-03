Rico Lewis earns rave reviews as 17-year-old breaks Karim Benzema’s Champions League record

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

It was a night to remember for Rico Lewis as the 17-year-old scored on his full debut to inspire Manchester City’s comeback 3-1 victory over Sevilla.

The young defender finished with the confidence of a veteran forward as he rifled his shot home to bring City level in their final group game of the Champions League.

The goal also made Lewis the youngest player to score on his first start in the Champions League, taking that crown from Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema.

After the game City manager Pep Guardiola said of Lewis: “We don’t give presents here, he had to earn it.

“The people love players from the academy but we see him every day. We know he has quality and I am really happy for him.”

That love was apparent as Lewis was mobbed by his joyous teammates after scoring the equalizer before the right-back fist pumped towards the crowd.

Lewis’ goal was timely for a much-changed City squad who had struggled in the dead-rubber, and found themselves a goal down.

Rafa Mir, who had threatened the city goal on a couple of occasions, scored the opener for Sevilla with a powerful header from a corner.

Despite dominating proceedings, City were unable to create many openings, İlkay Gündoğan coming closest after some intricate play with Phil Foden.

And it took 53 minutes and the most unheralded member of the star-studded City team to get them back into the match.

Julián Álvarez, making a rare start after Erling Haaland missed his second game through injury, played a defense splitting pass into the path of the onrushing full-back.

Lewis still had plenty to do from a tight angle, but smashed a lovely finish over Sevilla’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

City still had to bring on some of their big guns to fully turn the tide. Kevin De Bruyne played a trademark super pass to Álvarez who rounded the keeper and fired home to give City the lead.

Riyad Mahrez sealed the points with a lovely finish after Álvarez forced a turnover just outside Sevilla’s half.

It was an impressive performance from Álvarez who took advantage of his opportunity to start from the front.

The forward became the first the youngest Argentine to be directly involved in three goals in a single Champions League match since his national teammate Lionel Messi did it in 2009.

Man City topped the Group G having won every match bar one draw with Borussia Dortmund and sealed their 10th successive qualification out of the group stage.

Despite the points and imperious position, Guardiola will be most pleased with the performance of some of City’s fringe players.

“But we can give someone from the academy the chance,” said the City manager. “That’s the dream. It is good for the economy of the club and we can rely on him. I am very pleased with the way they are working.”

City returns to action on Saturday when they host Fulham in the Premier League.

