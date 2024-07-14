Copa América final delayed after ticketless fans try to force entry, stadium says

By Kathleen Magramo and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Thousands of fans without tickets tried to force their way into the Copa América final on Sunday night, organizers said, delaying kick-off between Argentina and Colombia as security staff shut the gates at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The game eventually kicked off more than an hour and 20 minutes later than scheduled, with a sellout crowd expected at the 65,300-capacity stadium for what is likely to be 37-year-old Lionel Messi’s last game for Argentina at a major international tournament.

In a statement, a stadium spokesperson said security personnel had closed the gates for safety reasons and urged fans without tickets to leave the venue.

“In anticipation of tonight’s Copa America Final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk,” the statement said.

“Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe. As a result, tonight’s match start time has been delayed … to accommodate for ticketed fans to be able to safely enter the stadium.

“All fans without tickets MUST leave the Hard Rock Stadium premises. It is paramount to a successful and most importantly a safe match.”

Photos and video from outside the stadium showed massive overcrowding, with visibly distressed women and children among thousands of fans stuck outside the gates. At least one photo showed fans falling on top of one another at an overturned crush barrier.

Video from CNN affiliate WSVN also showed some fans scaling the stadium walls before kick-off.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said several incidents took place as a “result of unruly behavior and fans trying to access the stadium” and they were working with the venue to ensure a “safe environment for all those attending.”

“Unruly behavior will get you ejected and/or arrested. We have a ZERO TOLERANCE behavior against unruly conduct from everyone attending,” the police said in a statement on X.

The scenes in Miami on Sunday come after Colombia’s semifinal win over Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina, was marred by unsavory scenes.

Tempers flared after a testy match, when players from both squads got into it at center field before the Fox Sports 1 broadcast showed Uruguayan players entering the stands and getting into a scuffle with fans.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

