Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40

(CNN) — Jacoby Jones, who scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVII for the Baltimore Ravens, has died at the age of 40, according to statements Sunday from the Ravens, the Houston Texans and the NFL.

The Texans, where Jones played five NFL seasons, told CNN that Jones’ family informed the team of the news Sunday morning.

No cause of death has been made public.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens organization said in a statement. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

The Texans said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Jones was a nine-year NFL veteran, playing with the Texans, Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and the then San Diego Chargers – now the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones,” the league said in a post on social media. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

This biggest moments of his professional career came in the 2012 postseason.

In the AFC Divisional Round, Jones caught the “Mile High Miracle,” a 70-yard touchdown pass late in the 4th quarter to force the game into overtime, where the Ravens would prevail over the Denver Broncos 38-35.

Then in Super Bowl XLVII, Jones hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass and had a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown – still the longest play in Super Bowl history – as the Ravens bested the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Jones remains the only player to have a receiving touchdown and kickoff return touchdown in the same Super Bowl.

“My brother, you will truly be missed,” former Ravens teammate Ray Lewis posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Raven for life. Love ya JJ.”

JJ Watt, Jones’s teammate with the Texans, posted, “Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones.”

