Spain wins Euro 2024, defeating England 2-1 in a dramatic final to win record fourth European Championship

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Spain won a record-breaking fourth European Championship, defeating England 2-1 following a drama-filled second half in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin.

Nico Williams – one of Spain’s breakout performers at the tournament – gave La Roja the lead minutes into the second half when he smartly finished in the bottom corner from a perfectly-weighted pass from the team’s other emerging star, freshly turned 17-year-old Lamine Yamal.

England equalized midway through the second half through a brilliantly placed left-footed effort from Cole Palmer from outside the box to restore parity at the Olympiastadion in the German capital.

But with just under five minutes remaining in regulation time, Spain took a late lead when Mikel Oyarzabal tapped home an inch-perfect pass from Marc Cucurella to cap off a victory and a terrific tournament for La Roja.

It is Spain’s fourth Euro title – having previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012 – while for England, it is heartbreak for a second straight European Championship having been beaten by Italy on penalties at Euro 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.