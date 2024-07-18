Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record for most assists in a single game

By Jacob Lev and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Another day, another record broken by Caitlin Clark.

The 22-year-old rookie recorded 19 assists in the Indiana Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday – a WNBA record for a single game.

The New York Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot held the previous record of 18 assists, set in August 2020 when she was with the Chicago Sky.

Clark also added 24 points and six rebounds against the Wings, but it was ultimately in a losing cause as the Fever fell to 11-15 on the season.

“I just try to set my teammates up for success,” Clark told reporters after the game. “I think at times, I can almost over-pass and there could have been a few times where, instead of passing that leads to turnovers … I could probably shoot the ball.”

Her teammate, Aliyah Boston, added that the record is “pretty cool,” despite knowing that Clark would say “it means nothing.”

Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, has already broken several records in her short WNBA career, which includes becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double earlier this month.

Against the Wings, she scored or assisted on 66 of the Fever’s points – the most in WNBA history, according to ESPN, surpassing Diana Taurasi’s record from 2006. It was also her third game with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists.

Boston had a career-high 28 points, while NaLyssa Smith had 13 points and 12 rebounds, but the Fever were unable to close out the game, despite the scores being tied at 93-93 late in the fourth quarter.

Arike Ogunbowale and Odyssey Sims led the scoring for the Wings, who went on an 8-0 run to close out the game and improve to 6-19 on the season, with 24 points each.

This was the final WNBA game before a month-long break for the All-Star weekend, in which Clark will feature, and the Paris Olympics. The Fever next play the Phoenix Mercury on August 16, while the Wings will face the Connecticut Sun.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.